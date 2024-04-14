    বাংলা

    3 labourers killed in Brahmanbaria septic tank accident

    It is believed the three of them suffocated due to a lack of oxygen in the tank

    Brahmanbaria Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 April 2024, 10:24 AM
    Updated : 14 April 2024, 10:24 AM

    Three labourers have died while working on a septic tank in Brahmanbaria’s Nasirnagar.

    The incident occurred around 11am on Sunday in the Upazila’s Guniauk Union at the home of Ahad Ali in Gutma village, said Md Shohag Rana, chief of Nasirnagar Police Station.

    Two of the dead have been identified by single names as Alam, 26, and Chunu, 25. Both of them hailed from Habiganj’s Madhabpur Upazila. The third victim has yet to be identified.

    “The three labourers went down to work on an under-construction septic tank at the home of Ahad Ali,” OC Rana said. “All three died while they were at work. It is not yet clear how they died, but we believe they may have died due to lack of oxygen.”

    The police and Fire Service recovered the bodies once the incident was reported.

    Legal action is being taken over the incident, Rana said.

