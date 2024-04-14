3 labourers killed in Brahmanbaria septic tank accident

Three labourers have died while working on a septic tank in Brahmanbaria’s Nasirnagar.

The incident occurred around 11am on Sunday in the Upazila’s Guniauk Union at the home of Ahad Ali in Gutma village, said Md Shohag Rana, chief of Nasirnagar Police Station.

Two of the dead have been identified by single names as Alam, 26, and Chunu, 25. Both of them hailed from Habiganj’s Madhabpur Upazila. The third victim has yet to be identified.