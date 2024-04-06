3 dead as bus crashes head-on into car in Bogura

Three people have been killed and three others injured after a bus crashed head-on into a private car in Bogura.

The incident occurred on the Bogura-Naogaon regional highway around 10:15am on Saturday, according to Sub Inspector Abdur Rahim of Bogura Sadar Police Station.

All of the dead were passengers in the private car. One of them has been identified as 50-year-old Fahin Hossain, the vice president of the Bogura Motor Workers Union.