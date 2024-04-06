3 dead as bus crashes head-on into car in Bogura

Three people have been killed and three others injured after a bus crashed head-on into a private car in Bogura.
The incident occurred on the Bogura-Naogaon regional highway around 10:15am on Saturday, according to Sub Inspector Abdur Rahim of Bogura Sadar Police Station.
All of the dead were passengers in the private car. One of them has been identified as 50-year-old Fahin Hossain, the vice president of the Bogura Motor Workers Union.
The car was headed from Bogura to Naogaon when it crashed head-first into the bus headed in the opposite direction in front of the Erulia High School, SI Rahim said.
“The car was crushed and three people were killed on the spot. Fire Service workers came to the scene, cut open the car, and retrieved the bodies.”
The three people injured in the crash were admitted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital. One of them is a woman.
The accident halted traffic on the Bogura-Naogaon road and led to heavy congestion, SI Rahim said. It was restored to normal after police removed the two vehicles involved in the accident from the scene.