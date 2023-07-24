Pro-BNP freedom fighters launch hunger strike under anti-govt campaign

The Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal, the freedom fighters' wing of the BNP, is observing a six-hour hunger-strike in Dhaka's Naya Paltan to demand the resignation of the Awami League government and the release of party chief Khaleda Zia under its 'one-point' movement.

The strike began at 11 am near the BNP’s central office. About 150 freedom fighters from all over the country joined the hunger strike.

Several BNP leaders, including Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, also participated in the campaign.