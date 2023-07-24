    বাংলা

    Pro-BNP freedom fighters launch hunger strike under anti-govt campaign

    They are demanding the resignation of the Awami League government and pushing for the release of party chief Khaleda Zia

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 July 2023, 07:45 AM
    Updated : 24 July 2023, 07:45 AM

    The Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal, the freedom fighters' wing of the BNP, is observing a six-hour hunger-strike in Dhaka's Naya Paltan to demand the resignation of the Awami League government and the release of party chief Khaleda Zia under its 'one-point' movement.

    The strike began at 11 am near the BNP’s central office. About 150 freedom fighters from all over the country joined the hunger strike.

    Several BNP leaders, including Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, also participated in the campaign.

    During the programme, Rizvi accused Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of turning the Liberation War into a 'business'. "Hasina has been involved in this business for the last 14 and a half years. She has buried democracy, killed freedom of expression, and suppressed people's voices."

    "The essence of the Liberation War is democracy. The Pakistanis did not want to grant us our rights. To establish those rights, our struggle for freedom turned into the Liberation War. But the Awami League does not know how to speak the truth. They insult and dishonour the freedom fighters."

    Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the BNP secretary general, will lead the hunger strike into its conclusion in the afternoon, said Sadek Ahmed Khan, general secretary of Muktijoddha Gono Parishad.

