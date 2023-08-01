Hasina says Awami League ‘never runs away from anything’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the Awami League “never runs away from anything” and is always looking for ways to improve the lives of citizens.

After inaugurating a blood donation campaign, discussion and prayers organised by the Bangladesh Krishak League, she responded to the remarks of the BNP leaders that there will be no way for the Awami League to escape.

Hasina said such words do not suit a party whose chief, Khaleda Zia, is convicted of graft and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman of money laundering.

Khaleda lives at home, but is barred from carrying out political activities because of her suspended sentences, while Tarique is in exile in London.