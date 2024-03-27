Hasina dares BNP leaders to burn their wives’ Indian sarees amid boycott campaign

In a theatrical twist to the political saga unfolding in Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina has challenged BNP leaders to demonstrate their commitment to boycotting Indian products by setting the Indian sarees of their wives on fire.

The fiery riposte from the prime minister is likely to set the political stage ablaze, after a section of the opposition party leaders expressed solidarity with an online campaign to boycott Indian products amidst a backdrop of escalating tensions over India's position on Bangladesh's Jan 7 general elections.

The BNP stayed away from the polls because its demands for the resignation of the Sheikh Hasina administration and the installation of an election-time caretaker government system went unmet.