What will Liz Truss do if she becomes UK prime minister?

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is leading the race to become Britain's next prime minister, with two opinion polls putting her well ahead of former finance minister Rishi Sunak.

Below are details of the policies has Truss proposed during the leadership contest.

TAX

- Hold an emergency budget and review of government spending

- Reverse a 1.25 percentage point rise in payroll tax known as National Insurance. The rise was introduced by Sunak in April to help pay for the health and social care system.

- Cancel a planned increase in corporation tax. The tax is due to rise from 19 percent to 25 percent from 2023 under plans announced by Sunak in March 2021

- Apply a temporary moratorium on environmental and social levies added to consumers' electricity bills

- Not impose any new levies on unhealthy food and ditch plans to restrict multi-buy deals on food and drink high in fat, salt, or sugar

- Review the way families are treated by tax authorities, with a view to easing the tax burden when family members are not working in order to care for children or relatives