Hasina, daughter of Sheikh Mujib and prime minister of Bangladesh, turns 75

The ruling Awami League and its affiliates have announced a series of programmes to celebrate her birthday.

Her son and ICT affairs adviser, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, greeted his mother with a video posted on Facebook about Bangladesh’s achievements on her watch. “She is taking Bangladesh forward; the people of the country are seeing the dream of improving their quality of life; she is working relentlessly for the people; she has made the dream of Digital Bangladesh come true,” he wrote.

Hasina married nuclear scientist MA Wazed Miah in 1968. They have another child: Saima Wazed Hossain, nicknamed Putul, who is a globally recognised autism expert.

The Awami League has formed government four times with Hasina as prime minister. This is her unprecedented third consecutive term as the head of government.

She launched her political career when she was a student of Eden Women's College in the 1960s. She was elected vice-president of the Eden College Students' Union in 1966-67 as a Chhatra League candidate.

She was general secretary of the Chhatra League's Rokeya Hall unit while being a student of Dhaka University.

During the Liberation War in 1971, she was in captivity along with her mother, sister Rehana, and youngest brother Sheikh Russel.

Hamid said under Hasina’s dynamic leadership, Bangladesh has achieved the eligibility to graduate to the status of a developing nation from the list of least developed countries.

As a result of “her bravery, strong action and timely decision-making”, he said, the long-cherished Padma Bridge, built with Bangladesh’s own funding, stands today “as a symbol of the nation's pride”.