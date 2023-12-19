The govt is creating instability to put the blame on parties, says BNP leader Rizvi

BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that the government is trying to divert public attention from BNP's 'one-point' movement to remove the Awami League from power by creating instability and blaming the opposition parties for violence.
The BNP senior joint secretary general spoke briefly at the end of a rally on Tuesday morning.
"The BNP and its allies are carrying out a peaceful movement. Leaders and activists are making the programmes successful by overcoming obstacles and adversity."
"But the government has not stopped its repression, torture, arrests, attacks and cases in their attempt to halt this peaceful movement. Now, they are causing chaos across the country by setting buses on fire and blaming opposition parties.”
The government is forcefully trying to cling to power by holding elections like in 2014 and 2018, Rizvi said.
“This time they are sharing the seats. This will not bring any benefit. People will not accept this sharing of seats.”
A nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal enforced by the BNP began at 6 am on Tuesday. Rizvi led a procession of 15-16 leaders and activists from the Shantinagar intersection towards Rajarbagh road at 7 am. He went into hiding after three to four minutes.
The hartal marks the 12th blockade programme of BNP and its allies.
After Rizvi left, the leaders and activists set fire to tyres and chanted anti-government slogans.
The leaders and activists of the Swechasebak Dal - the party's volunteer wing - led by BNP Joint Secretary General Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel also marched from Nightingale Restaurant in Kakrail towards Shantinagar intersection.