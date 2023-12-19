The govt is creating instability to put the blame on parties, says BNP leader Rizvi

BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that the government is trying to divert public attention from BNP's 'one-point' movement to remove the Awami League from power by creating instability and blaming the opposition parties for violence.

The BNP senior joint secretary general spoke briefly at the end of a rally on Tuesday morning.

"The BNP and its allies are carrying out a peaceful movement. Leaders and activists are making the programmes successful by overcoming obstacles and adversity."

"But the government has not stopped its repression, torture, arrests, attacks and cases in their attempt to halt this peaceful movement. Now, they are causing chaos across the country by setting buses on fire and blaming opposition parties.”