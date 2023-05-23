Police ban BNP rally in Rajshahi ahead of city polls

The Rajshahi Metropolitan Police denied the BNP permission to hold a rally in the city claiming it could lead to a disruption in the law and order situation before the city corporation election.

The RMP issued a notice on Monday banning all kinds of rallies or marches in the city, said Additional Deputy Police Commissioner Rafiqul Islam.

Meanwhile, police beefed up security across the city, including the local BNP office. Different roads were off-limits to traffic and the general public.

Strict security measures were seen at the BNP office in Malopara, Bhubanmohon Park, Ganakpara, Shonadighi intersection and Bata intersection marking the planned BNP rally.