Police ban BNP rally in Rajshahi ahead of city polls

The Rajshahi Metropolitan Police denied the BNP permission to hold a rally in the city claiming it could lead to a disruption in the law and order situation before the city corporation election.
The RMP issued a notice on Monday banning all kinds of rallies or marches in the city, said Additional Deputy Police Commissioner Rafiqul Islam.
Meanwhile, police beefed up security across the city, including the local BNP office. Different roads were off-limits to traffic and the general public.
Strict security measures were seen at the BNP office in Malopara, Bhubanmohon Park, Ganakpara, Shonadighi intersection and Bata intersection marking the planned BNP rally.
They also put up barricades at the Kalpana and Hosniganj intersections. A special team of police, the Crisis Response Team, is ready to be deployed. Police also kept APC vehicles and water cannons ready.
“A rally right before the city corporation election may impact the law and order in the city negatively. Hence, the police commissioner has banned all types of rallies,” said RMP spokesman Additional Deputy Commissioner Rafiqul Alam.
“As per our central office plan, we wanted to walk from Bhubanmohon Park to Zero Point. But the police banned our programme due to the Abu Sayeed Chand incident. Now, we’ll decide on our next course of the programme,” said Rajshahi Metropolitan BNP Convener Ershad Ali.
The government has been preventing the BNP from holding any programmes, said Mizanur Rahman Minu, adviser to the BNP chairperson. “They stopped us from holding the rally and locked our office. They’re not allowing anyone to enter the office."
Recently, a video of Rajshahi BNP Convener Abu Sayeed Chand threatening to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went viral. The 22 seconds video spread on social media since Sunday evening.
Chand has been named in different cases filed across the country over the incident. The Awami League held protest programmes in different districts and upazilas and demanded his arrest and punishment.
The Rajshahi Awami League declared Abu Sayeed Chand ‘unwanted’ and burnt his effigy.