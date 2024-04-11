Shopping spree fades in Dhaka on eve of Eid

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, known as Chand Raat, Dhaka's markets typically bustle with crowds of shoppers. However, the scene was notably subdued on Wednesday, with fewer shoppers crowding the aisles.

Traditionally a time for last-minute purchases, the downturn in customer turnout has left many sellers disheartened.

“Sales weren’t that good this time. Customers always haggle. What can they do? People are doing Eid shopping if they have money after buying food,” lamented Sabbir, a jewellery seller at Gausia market in Dhaka.

“We usually have many customers on Chand Raat, but the opposite has happened this time,” Sabbir said.

Afzal Hossain, a worker of Chamak Cosmetics, was also frustrated by a drop in the number of Chand Raat customers.