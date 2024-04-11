Shopping spree fades in Dhaka on eve of Eid

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, known as Chand Raat, Dhaka's markets typically bustle with crowds of shoppers. However, the scene was notably subdued on Wednesday, with fewer shoppers crowding the aisles.
Traditionally a time for last-minute purchases, the downturn in customer turnout has left many sellers disheartened.
“Sales weren’t that good this time. Customers always haggle. What can they do? People are doing Eid shopping if they have money after buying food,” lamented Sabbir, a jewellery seller at Gausia market in Dhaka.
“We usually have many customers on Chand Raat, but the opposite has happened this time,” Sabbir said.
Afzal Hossain, a worker of Chamak Cosmetics, was also frustrated by a drop in the number of Chand Raat customers.
“The shop owner had asked me to stay until Eid as he had thought there would be many customers on Chand Raat. But there aren’t,” he said.
A big portion of the customers at Gausia, New Market, Ismail Mansion, Noorjahan Market, Polwel Market and other shopping malls came to buy fashion accessories to match their dresses bought earlier.
The makeshift shops on footpaths had bigger crowds, but smaller than previous years.
Sohrab Hossain, proprietor of JS Enterprise at Polwel Market in Paltan, said: “Most people had completed Eid shopping early. No one waits for Chand Raat anymore.”
“Many have gone to their village homes. Others did not take the risk of shopping at the last moment as it could have been Eid today [Wednesday] if the moon had been sighted yesterday [Tuesday]. After all of these, some customers are still tickling in the markets,” Sohrab said.
Shopper Ismail Hossain said he did not have plans to visit the market, but had to come to buy T-shirts and pants for his nephew who returned from abroad suddenly.
Shamsuddin, a worker of cosmetics seller Nazla Beauty at Ismail Mansion who gave a single name, said: “We have fewer customers on Chand Raat than in the previous years. The shop is empty now while in the past, we didn’t have enough space to serve so many customers.”
“Dhaka is empty. Maybe the markets are empty too as most people have left the city,” he said.
Mohsin Hossain of Noor-e-Madina said their sales were at their peak from the 15th to the 25th of Ramadan. The shop sells children and women’s dresses.
“Most people have done shopping. Our business was good. Those in urgent need are coming only now,” Mohsin said.
Sarwar Alam, his wife and their 3-year-old daughter came to Gausia Market to buy miscellaneous household items. “We came as the markets are less crowded, and I’ve got time.
Sanjida Akter was buying ornaments matching her dress. “I didn’t have time, but some things are yet to be bought. So I’m hurrying,” she said.
Barnali Fashion at New Market sells women and children’s dresses and cosmetics.
Its proprietor Rajib Hossain believes a financial crisis has caused the fall in the number of customers.
“Everything has become pricier. People are buying for themselves if they have enough money after shopping for their children and buying food,” he said.