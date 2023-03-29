BNP turns down EC’s invitation to talks ahead of national election

The BNP has officially rejected the Election Commission’s invitation to a fresh dialogue ahead of the next parliamentary polls.

No talks will be effective unless a non-partisan election-time caretaker system, the party’s key demand, is revived, said BNP’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir declaring the party’s decision at a media briefing at Khaleda Zia's Gulshan office on Wednesday.

“National elections in 2014 and 2018 have proven that the Election Commission is not independent. The commission does not have the leeway to hold a free, fair and impartial election, even if it wants to.”