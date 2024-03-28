BNP chief Khaleda ‘fighting for her life’, says Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is in critical condition and fighting for her life as she continues to serve her prison sentence, according to the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

"Khaleda Zia is enduring immense suffering due to her ongoing prison sentence at a time when her life hangs in the balance. Last night, she became extremely ill, and her medical team feared she had very little time left," he said during an event at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan on Thursday.

Fakhrul thanked Khaleda's doctors for providing the necessary treatment to stabilise her condition.

On Wednesday, Khaleda suddenly fell ill at her Gulshan home, prompting the police to make preparations to take her to Evercare Hospital.

However, plans to move her to the hospital were eventually scrapped, and she received several hours of treatment at home under the supervision of Dr Shahabuddin Talukdar and his team. Her health showed improvement by the evening.

Khaleda's personal physician, Prof AZM Zahid Hossain, indicated that her condition remains stable as she continues to receive treatment at home.

"The medical board is closely monitoring her condition, and that is all I am able to share at this moment," he said.