    Feni-3 Jatiya Party candidate asked to explain use of Hasina's photo on election banner

    He faces charges of breaching election rules for using a photo of Awami League chief Hasina on a banner at one of his campaign events

    Feni Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Jan 2024, 05:45 AM
    The election inquiry committee has sought an explanation from Masud Uddin Chowdhury, the Jatiya Party candidate for the Feni-3 constituency, over the use of Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina's photo on a banner at one of his campaign events.

    Joint District and Sessions Judge Saifuddin Ahmed Chowdhury, chairman of the inquiry committee, issued a notice to this effect on Thursday afternoon.

    The Jatiya Party candidate has been asked to personally appear at the search committee chairman's office or send a written explanation through a representative by 3 pm on Friday.

    Masud, contesting the election with his party's 'plough' symbol, organised a meeting in Sonagazi on Jan 2. The banner for the meeting prominently featured a photo of Prime Minister Hasina.

    Nizam Uddin Hazari, the Awami League's candidate for Feni-2, was the chief guest at the meeting.

    Although a small photo of Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader appeared on the banner, the image of Hasina stood out.

    The matter came to the election inquiry committee's attention after it was published in the media on Wednesday.

    The election rules bar a candidate from featuring pictures or symbols of anyone other than their own. Also, a candidate who is nominated by a registered political party is allowed to print only the photograph of their current party leader.

    Masud could not be reached for comment on the matter.

    After the Awami League withdrew its candidate in Feni-3, ruling party leaders and activists have actively working to get Jatiya Party's Masud elected.

