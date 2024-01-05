Feni-3 Jatiya Party candidate asked to explain use of Hasina's photo on election banner

The election inquiry committee has sought an explanation from Masud Uddin Chowdhury, the Jatiya Party candidate for the Feni-3 constituency, over the use of Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina's photo on a banner at one of his campaign events.

Joint District and Sessions Judge Saifuddin Ahmed Chowdhury, chairman of the inquiry committee, issued a notice to this effect on Thursday afternoon.

The Jatiya Party candidate has been asked to personally appear at the search committee chairman's office or send a written explanation through a representative by 3 pm on Friday.

Masud, contesting the election with his party's 'plough' symbol, organised a meeting in Sonagazi on Jan 2. The banner for the meeting prominently featured a photo of Prime Minister Hasina.