    বাংলা

    Nahid wins, Shamsher Mobin comes in third in Sylhet-6

    The Awami League secures wins in five out of six seats in the division

    Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Jan 2024, 07:30 PM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2024, 07:30 PM

    Awami League candidates, including former minister Nurul Islam Nahid, have won five out of six constituencies in Sylhet.

    Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, a former BNP minister and incumbent chairman of the Trinamool BNP, came in third in Nahid’s Sylhet-6 seat in the national polls held on Sunday.

    According to unofficial results, Nahid bagged 57,758 votes while Shamsher polled 10,000 votes.

    Second-placed independent candidate Sarwar Hossain, former president of the Awami League’s overseas unit in Canada, got 39,488 votes.

    Masuk Uddin Ahmad, the Awami League candidate for Sylhet-5, lost to independent aspirant Maulana Husam Uddin Chowdhury.

    The other winners in Sylhet are Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen of Sylhet-1, Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury of Sylhet-2, Habibur Rahman of Sylhet-3, and Expatriates’ Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad of Sylhet-4.

    RELATED STORIES
    Salman F Rahman routs Salma Islam to win Dhaka-1 seat
    Salman F Rahman wins Dhaka-1
    The Awami League victor bagged 150,005 votes, while Salma secured 34,930
    image-fallback
    Election wasn’t too competitive: Ex-CEC Huda
    The CEC said that the BNP’s decision to boycott the polls limited their participatory nature
    HC defers bail hearing for BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul again to Jan 10
    Fakhrul's HC bail hearing deferred again
    Fakhrul's lawyer sought more time to prepare for the hearing, citing 'personal circumstances'
    High Court defers bail hearing of BNP's Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir again to Jan 3
    HC defers bail hearing on BNP's Mirza Fakhrul to Jan 3
    The BNP secretary general is petitioning the court for bail in a case over an attack on the residence of the chief justice

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India