Nahid wins, Shamsher Mobin comes in third in Sylhet-6

Awami League candidates, including former minister Nurul Islam Nahid, have won five out of six constituencies in Sylhet.



Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, a former BNP minister and incumbent chairman of the Trinamool BNP, came in third in Nahid’s Sylhet-6 seat in the national polls held on Sunday.



According to unofficial results, Nahid bagged 57,758 votes while Shamsher polled 10,000 votes.