HC scraps Zahangir’s plea to revive candidacy for Gazipur mayoral polls

“I did not take out a loan, I was a guarantor,” said Zahangir in his immediate response to the ruling. “Even then, the court dismissed my writ petition. I will discuss what to do next with my lawyers. I will take refuge in the Appellate Division.”

Zahangir's counsel Nakib submitted the petition on Sunday, a week after Gazipur's Returning Officer Faridul Islam rejected his candidacy plea, citing Zahangir's status as a "loan defaulter" according to Bangladesh Bank's Credit Information Bureau.

The beleaguered former mayor then appealed the decision with an appellate election authority, but it upheld the returning officer's position ahead of the May 25 vote.

Meanwhile, Zahangir is apparently on the verge of getting into trouble with his own party again, four months after being re-admitted into the Awami League.

Action will be taken against Zahangir for breaching the party's "discipline" after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returns home, Awami League's Dhaka Divisional Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam said last week.