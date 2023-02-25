Nepal's ruling coalition in turmoil as deputy PM and 3 other ministers quit

On Saturday, Rajendra Lingden, the deputy prime minister who was also minister for energy, water resources and irrigation, resigned in protest, along with the ministers for urban development and legal matters, while a junior minister assisting Lingden also quit.

"The coalition under which we joined the government is no more intact," Lingden told Reuters, adding it would not be "proper for them to continue in the government."

Prachanda's office confirmed the four ministers had resigned but did not say whether the resignations had been accepted.

Nepal is set to elect its third president on Mar 9, a ceremonial position which assumed a key role during past political crises.

Nestled between China and India, Nepal has seen 11 governments since it abolished its 239-year monarchy in 2008 and became a republic.

Political instability has scared investors and held back growth of its $40 billion economy.