Nepal coalition in crisis, PM in talks with opposition for new alliance

Govinda Acharya, Dahal’s press secretary, said the former guerrilla chief was likely to name a new cabinet including nominees from two main opposition parties – Communist Party of Nepal (UML) and the Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP).

"There were mainly policy differences that made it difficult for the prime minister to continue to work with the Nepali Congress. So he is bringing in the UML and RSP as new coalition partners," Acharya told Reuters without elaborating.

UML leader Pradeep Gyawali said if Dahal "broke away" from the Nepali Congress his party would support the prime minister.

RSP could not be immediately reached for comments.

Party officials said Dahal, 69, wanted to remove some "non-performing" ministers including Finance Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat, who is from the Nepali Congress, saying he had not done enough to boost growth of the $40 billion economy.

Mahat has said the economic condition of the country was better now than last year.