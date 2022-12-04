Hasina to unveil Awami League's ‘Smart Bangladesh’ plan at Chattogram rally

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is returning to Chattogram’s Polo Ground for a rally after a decade. Much has changed since her last visit. The port city has been transformed by the implementation of nearly all the major projects undertaken by the Awami League-led government during its three consecutive terms.

The city now harbours several flyovers, an elevated expressway, a ring road, a link road, and the Bangabandhu Tunnel beneath the Karnaphuli River.

Awami League leaders have said that Hasina will outline the government's 'Smart Bangladesh' plan as part of the party’s new election promise on Sunday in the 'ever-changing' city.

Residents are also curious as to whether any new development projects will be announced as the country heads into election year.