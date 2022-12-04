Hasina to unveil Awami League's ‘Smart Bangladesh’ plan at Chattogram rally

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is returning to Chattogram’s Polo Ground for a rally after a decade. Much has changed since her last visit. The port city has been transformed by the implementation of nearly all the major projects undertaken by the Awami League-led government during its three consecutive terms.
The city now harbours several flyovers, an elevated expressway, a ring road, a link road, and the Bangabandhu Tunnel beneath the Karnaphuli River.
Awami League leaders have said that Hasina will outline the government's 'Smart Bangladesh' plan as part of the party’s new election promise on Sunday in the 'ever-changing' city.
Residents are also curious as to whether any new development projects will be announced as the country heads into election year.
The prime minister's visit has heralded a festive atmosphere in Chattogram. After landing in Sitakunda's Bhatiari on Sunday, the head of government inspected the 83rd Long Course Presidential Parade at the Bangladesh Military Academy.
From there, she was scheduled fly to Chittagong's MA Aziz Stadium before heading to the Polo Ground around 3 pm.
With banners and festoons, loyalists of the Awami League and its affiliate organisations across Chattogram began converging on the venue from early morning.
A cultural programme was held at 10 am followed by speeches from local leaders. The venue was almost fully packed a few hours before the start of the rally.
'CHANGING CITY'
Chattogram city's communication infrastructure has undergone major changes over the last decade. The construction of several roads has facilitated communication across the city.
Moslem Uddin Ahmad, south district Awami League president, said, "During the 2008 Chattogram election rally, Awami League President Sheikh Hasina took on the responsibility for Chattogram’s development. Unprecedented development has taken place during the last 13 years. All of that is down to her.”
The projects undertaken by the government include the Bahaddarhat Flyover connecting various Upazilas of South Chattogram and Cox's Bazar with Chattogram city, the flyover from Battali station to Dhanialapara DT Road, the four-lane Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu flyover from Muradpur to Lalkhanbazar, the elevated expressway from Lalkhan Bazar to the airport, the four-lane outer ring road from Patenga to Sagarika which is connected to the Bangabandhu Tunnel, Bangabandhu Tunnel Project across the two banks of Karnaphuli, and the six-lane Bayezid Link Road leading to the Dhaka-Chattogram highway from the city centre, a mega project aimed at solving the problem of waterlogging in the port city.
Last month, the feasibility study for setting up a metro rail network in Chattogram was approved by ECNEC.
"Many development projects have already been implemented. People have started reaping the benefits as well. Some projects are nearing completion. This is not only the development of Chattogram, but the overall development of the country. We are indebted to the prime minister,” said former mayor of the port city, AJM Nasir Uddin.
Khorshed Alam Sujan, vice-president of city Awami League, said, “Chattogram has become the centre of communication and economic activities. Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the shaper of this changing Chattogram."
NEW OUTLINE
The stage from which Hasina will deliver her speech on Sunday has been designed in the shape of a massive boat, the symbol of the ruling Awami League. A big round board has been put up near the stage, with a message urging attendees to vote for ‘boat’.
“Our leader will speak about her plans for the future. ‘Digital Bangladesh’ was our previous election pledge. Our election promise this time is ‘Smart Bangladesh’. She will discuss it in her address,” said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.
“She will also stress the need for greater unity among pro-Liberation War forces to counter the rise of communal militant forces. Those who believe in the values of the Liberation War and the ideals of independence against the rise of communal forces under the auspices of the BNP, must unite today.”
Local Awami League leaders and activists described the event as the party's election rally.
"You never have to ask anything from Bangabandhu's daughter for Chattogram. She implemented the visionary projects all by herself. Maybe she will give us a new surprise tomorrow,” Mofizur Rahman, south district Awami League general secretary, said.
"And since the election will be held next year, the leader will definitely give directions to the party leaders and workers. It is our duty to prepare for the elections in line with her instructions.”
Many people are still demanding a road-cum-rail bridge in Kalughat. And, the Central Railway Building agitators also want an announcement on the cancellation of the hospital construction project to protect the 'lungs of Chattogram'.