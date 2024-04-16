Chattogram plans waste power station in Karnaphuli River island, a kingdom of plants and birds

In the heart of the Karnaphuli River lies the jungle forest of Bakalia Char, a riverine island undisturbed for decades. Recently, the Chattogram City Corporation proposed a waste power generation plant on the island, sparking concerns among environmental advocates.

Sheikh Muhammad Tauhidul Islam, CEO of the city corporation, said a Chinese company will be tasked with constructing the power plant, with the city corporation providing the land and waste materials.

To facilitate this project, the city authorities have formally requested a land allocation of 14.164 hectares from the land ministry. The ministry has not decided on the matter.

Environmentalists highlight the rich biodiversity of the uninhabited island, boasting 155 plant species, including 113 with medicinal properties.

Sheltered by dense foliage, the island has evolved into a sanctuary for numerous bird species, with thousands finding refuge amidst its sprawling trees.

Many bird species inhabit the area, including endangered ones like the black-headed sickle and red-wattled lapwing or locally Lal Latika Hattiti, as well as the white heron and cattle egret, and several species of kingfisher.

Moreover, many migratory birds grace the area, formed by the accumulation of silt and sediment carried down by the river, during certain periods of the year. Locals use sandars to bring hundreds of buffaloes there to graze every day.

Environmentalists have expressed grave concerns over the potential impact of constructing the power station on the island. They fear the plan poses a significant threat to its integrity.

They argue that the proposed project poses a severe threat to the flora and biodiversity of the area, prompting them to initiate a movement advocating for the cancellation of the endeavour.