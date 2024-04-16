Chattogram plans waste power station in Karnaphuli River island, a kingdom of plants and birds

In the heart of the Karnaphuli River lies the jungle forest of Bakalia Char, a riverine island undisturbed for decades. Recently, the Chattogram City Corporation proposed a waste power generation plant on the island, sparking concerns among environmental advocates.
Sheikh Muhammad Tauhidul Islam, CEO of the city corporation, said a Chinese company will be tasked with constructing the power plant, with the city corporation providing the land and waste materials.
To facilitate this project, the city authorities have formally requested a land allocation of 14.164 hectares from the land ministry. The ministry has not decided on the matter.
Environmentalists highlight the rich biodiversity of the uninhabited island, boasting 155 plant species, including 113 with medicinal properties.
Sheltered by dense foliage, the island has evolved into a sanctuary for numerous bird species, with thousands finding refuge amidst its sprawling trees.
Many bird species inhabit the area, including endangered ones like the black-headed sickle and red-wattled lapwing or locally Lal Latika Hattiti, as well as the white heron and cattle egret, and several species of kingfisher.
Moreover, many migratory birds grace the area, formed by the accumulation of silt and sediment carried down by the river, during certain periods of the year. Locals use sandars to bring hundreds of buffaloes there to graze every day.
Environmentalists have expressed grave concerns over the potential impact of constructing the power station on the island. They fear the plan poses a significant threat to its integrity.
They argue that the proposed project poses a severe threat to the flora and biodiversity of the area, prompting them to initiate a movement advocating for the cancellation of the endeavour.
Protesters warn that transporting waste from mainland Chattogram to Bakalia by barges risks polluting the Halda River on the upstream, a vital breeding ground for South Asia's main carp fish.
In their memorandum to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the protesters urged the cancellation of the power project on the island. They also called for initiatives to safeguard 81 endangered plant species along the Karnaphuli riverbanks and proposed an eco-tourism project around the area.
Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman, the deputy commissioner of Chattogram, confirmed that the memorandum will be forwarded to the prime minister, leaving the final decision in the hands of the government high-ups.
THE ISLAND
Chattogram port, the hub of maritime trade in Bangladesh, sits on the banks of the Karnaphuli River. Near the mouth of the Bay of Bengal, where the port is located, stands the Shah Amanat Bridge, also known as the third Karnaphuli Bridge.
Further upstream, in the Kalurghat area, lies the first Karnaphuli Bridge, commonly referred to as the Kalurghat Bridge. After its construction nearly a century ago, sedimentation began to accumulate in the section between the two bridges.
According to Aliur Rahman, the general secretary of the Chattogram River and Canal Protection Movement, Char Bakalia emerged approximately one and a half kilometers upstream of the Shah Amanat Bridge. This emergence was a gradual process spurred by sedimentation resulting from the construction of the Kalurghat Bridge during the British colonial period in the 1930s.
Recently, the Chattogram Port Authority has carried out excavation work on the southwest side of the island.
The island is estimated to span approximately 42.49 hectares. The island, the likes of which are called Char in riverine Bangladesh, falls under category 1 Khas land, or government-owned fallow land.
In 2023, an application was filed with the land ministry seeking a long-term lease of Khas land for CCC to develop a waste treatment plant on the island.
The construction of the second Outer Ring Road project by the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), stretching from Shah Amanat Bridge to Kalurghat on the north bank of the Karnaphuli River, is currently under way.
The emerging island in the river can be clearly seen from the area near Chattogram Satsang Bihar heading towards Kalurghat along this road. Continuing along the riverbank, the Char remains visible until reaching the end of East Bakalia.
On the south bank of the river, stretching from Lakhera of Patiya Upazila to Char Khijirpur part of Boalkhali Upazila, Char Bakalia expands across the river's expanse. Its shape resembles that of a tailed kite, and its emergence has significantly narrowed the river's width, nearly halving it compared to the surrounding areas.
The central part of the Char boasts a denser concentration of trees, forming lush forests in many areas, while some sections are filled with bushes. Vegetation along the riverbanks is comparatively sparse. In the late afternoon, thousands of birds flock to the trees, creating a bustling avian spectacle.
A SANCTUARY
In 2022, the private development and research organisation Effective Creation on Human Opinion (ECO) conducted a study on the plant diversity of Char Bakalia.
Mohammad Omar Faruque, an associate professor of the Department of Botany at Chattogram University who led the study, revealed that they identified a total of 155 plant species in Char Bakalia.
Among these, there are 64 tree species, 20 species of bamboo, 57 shrub species, 12 creeper species, and two parasitic plant species.
Faruque said that out of these 155 species, 113 possess medicinal properties.
The local communities rely heavily on these naturally occurring medicinal plants, especially considering the increasing disappearance of plants in the area.
Faruque believes that allowing the uninterrupted growth of plants in the Char can transform it into a vast reservoir of medicinal plants.
"The Karnaphuli River, vital to the port city's life, is gradually succumbing to human-induced pollution. It has become a receptacle for waste from industries and factories, directly and indirectly affecting people's lives, the environment, and biodiversity,” Faruque said.
"Contrastingly, Char Bakalia, which has emerged upstream amidst such vast pollution, is a sanctuary for biodiversity. Enveloped by natural greenery, this Char serves as nature's silent protest against man-made pollution, aiming to safeguard rivers and biodiversity.
"In this Char, various species of kingfisher thrive along the riverbanks, alongside squirrels and numerous bird species.
“Notably, endangered species like the black-headed sickle and red-wattled lapwing, as well as the white heron and cattle egret have found refuge in the Char's large trees. During winter, migratory birds flock to the Char, attracting many visitors who come to enjoy boat rides."
WASTE-TO-POWER PROJECT CONTROVERSY
The waste generated in the port city is disposed of in two dumping grounds designated by the city corporation – Anandabazar area in Halishahar and Arefin Nagar area in Bayezid. The city corporation owns 6.07 hectares of land in Anandabazar and 7.69 hectares in Arefin Nagar for this purpose. However, both landfill sites are nearing full capacity.
A waste survey conducted in Chattogram from August 2022 to January 2023 revealed that the city produces an estimated 2,100 tonnes of waste daily, with 68 percent originating from households.
The city corporation manages to collect 80 percent of this waste, while the remaining 20 percent enters the city through drains and canals.
Since 2019, the city corporation has undertaken initiatives to generate electricity from waste.
Several foreign companies have expressed interest in such projects and have sought land from the city corporation.
Subsequently, the city corporation entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Power Development Board. However, these initiatives faced obstacles due to the unavailability of necessary land.
Last year, the city corporation forwarded five proposals from foreign companies to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development & Co-operatives for consideration.
CCC’s Touhidul said the ministry requested further action on the proposal of a Chinese company, CEVIA-CHEC-ORCHARD JV, to build a waste-to-power project in Char Bakalia.
Last year, the city corporation applied to the land ministry for 14.16 hectares of land for the project.
Subsequently, the assistant commissioner (land) of Boalkhali submitted a report to the district administration in July regarding the fallow land of BS-1 in Bandar Mouza of Boalkhali Upazila.
Based on this report, a letter was sent to the CCC CEO on Jul 23 of the same year by the revenue branch of the district administration.
The letter stated, "Upon reviewing the report of the Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Boalkhali, it is noted that the 14.16 hectares of land is an isolated Char. There is no road access to the Char, and it seems impractical to connect it to the mainland with a bridge.
"In a verbal discussion with CEVIA-CHEC-ORCHARD JV, it was revealed that the company plans to transport waste to the project area via the Karnaphuli River using barges."
The letter asked the city corporation to confirm the feasibility of implementing the project in the Char, address any potential environmental issues associated with waste transportation via barges, and ensure there are no objections from the port authority.
Regarding the project's progress, CEO Touhidul said, "As per the project proposal, we will provide waste and land, and the Chinese company will produce and sell electricity to PDB. We have requested land allocation, but it is still pending."
Karnaphuli researcher Professor Muhammad Idris Ali said, "The Char has divided the Karnaphuli into two. Setting up a toxic waste treatment plant on this Char in the name of development would be suicidal and could harm the Karnaphuli."
Botany teacher Faruque mentioned, "Sections of the Char that emerge in the middle of the river are still submerged in tidal water and resurface periodically. Constructing any infrastructure on the Char could jeopardise its stability.
"If the project proceeds, it could lead to extensive river pollution and the destruction of Char vegetation. Birds, insects, and other animals relying on the trees would be impacted. The project will disrupt the entire ecosystem.
“Furthermore, the Halda River upstream could also be affected, with waste potentially reaching it during high tide."
GROWING CRITICISM
A coalition of six organisations named People's Protest to Protect Karnaphuli has been demonstrating since mid-March, demanding the cancellation of the project.
During a press conference on Mar 24, public health expert Mahfuzur Rahman, the convener of the protest forum, urged the city mayor to halt the establishment of waste treatment plants.
He emphasised that the mayor should not force the project against the will of the people.
Mahfuzur warned, "Freedom fighters, youths, and boatmen will besiege your office with sticks. Whose interests does this project serve while it destroys our country?"
Chowdhury Farid, the president of Chattogram River and Canal Protection Movement, said: "While it's true that Chattogram city needs electricity generated from waste treatment, it should not come at the expense of destroying a Char in the middle of the river. Instead, it should be established in an area on the city's outskirts.
"The Karnaphuli River is the backbone of Bangladesh's economy, and it's already facing many challenges. If thousands of tonnes of waste are transported daily by barges, how much of it will end up in the river? The biodiversity of the Char will be lost forever."
Aliur, its general secretary, said that the High Court recognised the river as a living entity in 2019.
Referring to Article 18 (a) of the Constitution, he stated that there is a legal obligation to protect the environment, natural resources, biodiversity, wetlands, forests, and wildlife conservation and security. Therefore, he argued that the waste treatment project in the middle of the river is illegal.
Aliur cited research conducted by the non-governmental organisation Echo in 2022, which identified 528 plant species on the banks of the Karnaphuli River and in Char Bakalia.
He pointed out that 81 of these plant species are at risk of extinction.
He also proposed that cancelling the waste-to-power project in the Char could help preserve these endangered plant species. Additionally, he suggested developing the area as an eco-tourist destination using environmentally friendly technology.
Aliur warned that if the Char Bakalia project is not stopped by Apr 24, they will surround the city corporation and take legal action if needed.
[Writing in English by Arshi Fatiha Quazi; editing by Osham-Ul Sufian Talukder]