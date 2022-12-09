    বাংলা

    BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas officially arrested for ‘inciting’ attack on police in Naya Paltan

    The senior BNP leaders were detained from their homes early on Friday morning and interrogated for 10 hours by law enforcers

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Dec 2022, 08:43 AM
    Updated : 9 Dec 2022, 08:43 AM

    BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and party Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas have been officially arrested for inciting attacks on police and detonations of improvised explosives at Naya Paltan.

    The two senior leaders were arrested early on Friday morning and underwent 10 hours of interrogation before the official arrests were made, Harun-or-Rashid, chief of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch, told the media.

    “We will take them to court and show them both arrested in a case filed at Paltan Police Station,” he said.

    Asked for further details, he said: “The charge against them is that they incited and planned barbaric attacks on police, including the throwing of cocktail bombs. We received this information after interrogating them.”

    More to follow

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher