    Man dies of heatstroke amid sweltering temperatures in Dhaka’s Gulistan

    The 56-year-old was on his way to work when he collapsed on the road after suffering a heatstroke

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 April 2024, 11:37 AM
    Updated : 23 April 2024, 11:37 AM

    A man has died in the capital’s Gulistan after succumbing to the punishing heat that continues to plague the country.

    According to Wari Police Station SI Shah Alam, 56-year-old Alamgir Shikder collapsed on the road due to a heatstroke after alighting from a bus around 11am on Tuesday.

    “Eyewitnesses said he collapsed near Gulistan Toll Plaza after getting off from the bus. He was later taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead,” said SI Alam.

    “Alamgir used to work as a binder at a printing press in Dhaka and had left for work in the morning. He leaves behind three sons and a daughter,” he added.

    Alamgir’s body was handed over to his family without an autopsy at their request.

    The stifling humidity and extreme heat in mid-April have made life difficult for the public and even put lives in danger. Temperatures are expected to remain scorching in the coming days as Bangladesh grapples with one of the worst heat waves the nation has seen.

    At least six heat-related deaths have been reported since Apr 20. On Monday, a rickshaw puller died on the streets of the capital after suffering from a heatstroke.

    Public health experts have advised people to stay off streets unless necessary to minimise the health risks due to the extreme heat. In addition to drinking plenty of water and wearing light-coloured clothes, people have also been advised to carry an umbrella or a cap for protection.

