Man dies of heatstroke amid sweltering temperatures in Dhaka’s Gulistan

A man has died in the capital’s Gulistan after succumbing to the punishing heat that continues to plague the country.

According to Wari Police Station SI Shah Alam, 56-year-old Alamgir Shikder collapsed on the road due to a heatstroke after alighting from a bus around 11am on Tuesday.

“Eyewitnesses said he collapsed near Gulistan Toll Plaza after getting off from the bus. He was later taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead,” said SI Alam.

“Alamgir used to work as a binder at a printing press in Dhaka and had left for work in the morning. He leaves behind three sons and a daughter,” he added.

Alamgir’s body was handed over to his family without an autopsy at their request.