Turkey's Erdogan sworn in for new term as president

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan took the oath of office for a new presidential term on Saturday after winning re-election last weekend, extending his rule into a third decade.

"I, as president, swear upon my honour and integrity before the great Turkish nation and history to safeguard the existence and independence of the state," Erdogan said during a ceremony at the parliament in Ankara, which was broadcast live.

Erdogan received his mandate from the interim parliament speaker before taking the oath.

Turkey's longest-serving leader, Erdogan won 52.2% support in a May 28 runoff vote. His election victory defied most opinion polls and came despite a cost-of-living crisis that was seen to have hurt his prospects.

His new five-year mandate allows Erdogan to pursue the increasingly authoritarian policies that have polarised the country, a NATO member, but strengthened its position as a regional military power.