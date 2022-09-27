Labour suspends British-Bangladeshi MP Rupa Huq after ‘racist’ comments about Conservaitve chancellor

A former home minister in the shadow cabinet of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, she made the remarks about the chancellor at a Labour conference fringe event on Monday.

The Conservative Party's Chairman Jake Berry earlier condemned Rupa Huq's "vile" comments and urged Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, to remove the whip from her, according to the Sky News.

Citing an audio recording posted online by the Guido Fawkes website, the British media reported the MP from Ealing Central and Acton can be heard saying: "Superficially he is a black man."

"He went to Eton, I think, he went to a very expensive prep school, all the way through, the top schools in the country.

"If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he is black."