AL candidate Azmat concedes defeat, congratulates Gazipur mayor-elect Jayeda

Awami League candidate Azmat Ullah Khan has conceded defeat in Gazipur mayoral polls and congratulated winner Jayeda Khaton, the mother of former mayor and expelled ruling party leader Zahangir Alam.

“The election was fair, barring some glitches in EVMs for which many could not cast their ballots,” he said on Friday. “But I’ve accepted the results. And I congratulate the winner.”

Jayeda, a 61-year-old widow who joined the race in place of her son after his candidacy was declared invalid, defeated Awami League veteran Azmat in the city corporation elections on Thursday.