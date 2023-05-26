    বাংলা

    AL candidate Azmat concedes defeat, congratulates Gazipur mayor-elect Jayeda

    The Awami League veteran criticises Jayeda’s son Zahangir Alam for questioning the results halfway through the counting of votes

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 May 2023, 02:02 PM
    Updated : 26 May 2023, 02:02 PM

    Awami League candidate Azmat Ullah Khan has conceded defeat in Gazipur mayoral polls and congratulated winner Jayeda Khaton, the mother of former mayor and expelled ruling party leader Zahangir Alam.

    “The election was fair, barring some glitches in EVMs for which many could not cast their ballots,” he said on Friday. “But I’ve accepted the results. And I congratulate the winner.”

    Jayeda, a 61-year-old widow who joined the race in place of her son after his candidacy was declared invalid, defeated Awami League veteran Azmat in the city corporation elections on Thursday.

    Azmat lost to the BNP candidate in 2013. Zahangir won the ruling party’s ticket in the next two polls but was expelled for controversial comments on Bangabandhu and the Liberation War.

    The party expelled him again as he defied the Awami League’s decision to nominate Azmat.

    Jayeda rode on Zahangir’s supporter base to defeat Azmat, who had been mayor of the erstwhile Tongi municipality for 18 years.

    After her mother’s victory, Zahangir said they would seek Azmat’s support to work for the city.

    “Let’s see what kind of support they want,” Azmat said.

    He said the Awami League would analyse the results and determine the reasons behind his loss.

    He criticised Zahangir for questioning the election's fairness halfway through the counting.

    “Would he accept the results if another candidate won? But I follow ethics strongly. I don’t question the results if an election is fair. People should practise this trend.”

