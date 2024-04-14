‘Love you and missing you, Bangladesh’: MV Abdullah’s captain Atik Ullah Khan

Holding a green and red flag, MV Abdullah Chief Officer Atik Ullah Khan has sent a message of love to Bangladesh after he and his crew were freed from captivity.

The 23 sailors on board the Bangladeshi-flagged vessel were released by the Somali pirates who held them hostage around 3am on Sunday.

At 1:45pm, the captain of the vessel made his first Facebook post since his release.

The picture showed him and his crew smiling and holding up a large Bangladeshi flag.