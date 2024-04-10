Family of MV Abdullah captain see a dreary Eid ahead

None of the family of abducted MV Abdullah Captain Md Atik Ullah Khan have bought new clothes to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr. The family of the sailor, who was taken hostage by Somali pirates when his vessel was hijacked, aren’t even spending the holiday together.
Atik’s pregnant wife Firoza Ajmin Mina has taken their three daughters to her father’s home in Hathazari. Atik’s mother Shahanur Begum and his younger brother Abdul Nur Khan Asif have gone to the home of her brother-in-law in Chandanaish’s Barkal.
If the ‘MV Abdullah’ had not been captured, Atik and the rest of the crew would still have been away on work during Eid-ul-Fitr. But that is little consolation to the families, who can take little joy in the festivities while their abductions loom over them.
On Mar 12, the Bangladeshi-flagged vessel MV Abdullah was headed from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates carrying coal when the Kabir Group-owned vessel was captured in the Indian Ocean by pirates some 600 nautical miles away from the Somali coast. The pirates then took all 23 Bangladeshi crew members hostage.
On Mar 20, eight days after the hijacking, the pirates contacted the ship’s owners through a third party. Media reports say the owners have had several rounds of discussions with them through this third party.
It has been nearly 28 days since the sailors were taken hostage. Eid is coming tomorrow. But the families of the hostages can get little enjoyment from the festival.
Atik lived in Chattogram city’s Nandankanon area with his wife, three daughters, mother, and younger brother.
Abdul’s brother Asif said, “We don’t feel the joy of Eid this year. My brother is imprisoned by pirates and we spend every moment in anxiety. We fasted throughout Ramadan and prayed to Allah for his safe return.”
None of the family bought new clothes this year, he said.
“Many relatives bought clothes for everyone and sent them to our home. We did not go to the market for Eid shopping.”
Atik’s mother has gone to visit her brother-in-law in Chandanaish, the family said.
“My brother was home for Eid last time,” Asif said. “We spent it together. He wasn’t supposed to come home this Eid. But we could still have enjoyed it if he couldn’t make it. But Eid, that most joyous occasion, brings little happiness this time.”
Atik last spoke to the family on Friday over a satellite phone.
Asif said Atik asked whether everyone had bought new clothes for Eid and they discussed the progress on freeing the sailors.
Given the contact established with the pirates and the progress in the talks, the families of the crew had hoped they might be returned ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
One family member, on condition of anonymity, said, “Everyone hopes their loved ones will be freed quickly. But we are completely in the dark about when that will be and how the talks are progressing.”
Asked about the situation, Mizanul Islam, the media focus person for the Kabir Group, said, “There has been progress in the talks with the pirates. We are working with the goal of bringing the sailors back unharmed as soon as possible.”
Captain Anam Chowdhury, president of the Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers Association, said, “I believe the owners of the captured vessel are following the proper path. It will take time for things to be finalised.”
Regarding the inability to have the sailors released before Eid, he said, “Those who hijack vessels don’t take Eid or other such matters into consideration. They accept that this is a part of their work. Even if things were normal, the sailors of the MV Abdullah would not have been able to celebrate this Eid with their families.”