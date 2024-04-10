Family of MV Abdullah captain see a dreary Eid ahead

On Mar 20, eight days after the hijacking, the pirates contacted the ship’s owners through a third party. Media reports say the owners have had several rounds of discussions with them through this third party.

It has been nearly 28 days since the sailors were taken hostage. Eid is coming tomorrow. But the families of the hostages can get little enjoyment from the festival.

Atik lived in Chattogram city’s Nandankanon area with his wife, three daughters, mother, and younger brother.

Abdul’s brother Asif said, “We don’t feel the joy of Eid this year. My brother is imprisoned by pirates and we spend every moment in anxiety. We fasted throughout Ramadan and prayed to Allah for his safe return.”

None of the family bought new clothes this year, he said.

“Many relatives bought clothes for everyone and sent them to our home. We did not go to the market for Eid shopping.”

Atik’s mother has gone to visit her brother-in-law in Chandanaish, the family said.

“My brother was home for Eid last time,” Asif said. “We spent it together. He wasn’t supposed to come home this Eid. But we could still have enjoyed it if he couldn’t make it. But Eid, that most joyous occasion, brings little happiness this time.”

Atik last spoke to the family on Friday over a satellite phone.

Asif said Atik asked whether everyone had bought new clothes for Eid and they discussed the progress on freeing the sailors.