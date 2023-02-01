Low voter turnout in Brahmanbaria, Bogura bypolls, Hero Alom hopes to win 2 seats in parliament

On Wednesday, voting started at 8:30 am in 132 centres using EVMs. A trickle of voters could be seen at Sarail Sadar Union Parishad, Uchaliapara Government Primary High School, Boddapara Government Primary High School, and Sarail Government Primary High School as of 10 am.

The BNP urged voters not to go to the polls and cast their ballots.

More than a thousand of policemen, 150 Ansar members, 4 platoons of the BGB and 10 RAB teams have been deployed in the polling centres in Sarail and Ashuganj to maintain law and order.

In addition, 17 executive magistrates and two judicial magistrates are monitoring the election. The voting will continue until 4:30 pm in the constituency of 373,319 voters.

Md Abdul Hamid, a Jatiya Party candidate, Zahirul Islam Jewel of the Zaker Party, and independent candidates Md Ziaul Haque Mridha, Abdus Sattar and Abu Asif Ahmed are contesting the Brahmanbaria-2 seat.

The ruling party Awami has no candidate in the race but its leaders and activists are backing Abdus Sattar, popularly known as lawyer Sattar, who had previously been elected to the seat five times as a BNP candidate.

On Dec 11, Sattar resigned from parliament alongside his fellow BNP MPs as part of the party's movement demanding an election under a caretaker government. He then left the BNP to contest the bypoll for his vacant seat.

Asif, former president of the Ashuganj Upazila BNP, is considered to be his strongest opposition. But, according to his family, he 'disappeared' on Jan 27.

Amid growing speculation about his whereabouts, Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman said Asif may have voluntarily gone into hiding. Asif’s wife Meherunnisa suggested that the police may have "done something to him". The Election Commission refuted her claims, saying it had found no involvement of any law enforcement agency in Asif's disappearance.

The BNP MPs announced their decision to resign at a rally in Dhaka's Golapbag on Dec 10. They submitted their resignation letters to Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury the next day.