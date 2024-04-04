West should take action over Israel’s attack on aid workers, says Bangladesh FM Mahmud

Among the dead were a Polish citizen, three UK citizens, an Australian, a US-Canadian joint citizen, and a Palestinian.

The WCK says its convoy was attacked and its workers killed after they had dropped off over 100 tonnes of food brought by sea at a warehouse in Deir al-Balah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged the attack. In a video message on Tuesday, he called the incident ‘unintentional’. Israeli President Isaac Herzog has also apologised for the deaths.

“What happened in Gaza is a crime against humanity,” Mahmud said. “Israel’s barbarism, cruelty, and mass killing are not ending. And yesterday, aid workers were killed. It’s beyond imagining.”

“You know that a few days ago the UN Security Council passed a resolution for a ceasefire; they are not heeding that proposal either.”

The foreign minister said, “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government are always against any war. Bangladesh is, always has been, and always will support its Palestinian brothers.”

He reiterated Bangladesh’s support for a two-state solution to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.