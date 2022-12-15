US Ambassador Haas faces families of people who disappeared during Zia’s regime

The US Ambassador in Dhaka, Peter Haas, has been confronted by families of servicemen who disappeared during the regime of Bangladesh’s first military ruler and BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.

The families, under the banner of Maayer Kanna, or A Mother’s Tears, tried to give him a memorandum when he visited the home of BNP leader Sajedul Islam Sumon, an alleged victim of enforced disappearance, in the capital’s Shahinbagh on Wednesday.

Sumon’s mother Afroza Islam Ankhi is the coordinator of Maayer Daak, or A Mother’s Call, an organisation of families who have disappeared in recent years under the Awami League government.

The members of Maayer Kanna had started gathering outside Sumon’s home before the arrival of the US envoy in the morning.