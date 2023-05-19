Awami League leader slaughtered outside mosque in Cumilla

The victim, 40-year-old Enamul Haque, was the organising secretary of a local ward unit of the ruling party, said Ahmed Niaz Pavel, a joint secretary general of Sadar Upazila Awami League.

Enamul was involved in a property dispute with Kazi Zahirul Islam, Zahirul’s brother Kazi Amanul Islam, and ‘Sayed’ from the same area, Pavel said, citing the family. The property is related to a local madrasa and orphanage, which Enamul had established and served as its secretary.

The Kazi brothers and their associates dragged him and laid him near the mosque and slit his throat, leaving him critically injured after Jum’a prayers, said Pavel.

Enamul was first rushed to Cumilla General Hospital and later shifted to Cumilla Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 3:00pm, he said.