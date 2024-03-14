    বাংলা

    Cumilla-4 MP Azad removed from position in district Awami League unit

    He faces allegations of instigating an attack on the Cumilla District Awami League chief's car during a Mar 7 event

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 March 2024, 06:18 AM
    Updated : 14 March 2024, 06:18 AM

    Cumilla-4 (Debidwar) MP Abul Kalam Azad has been removed from his position as the organising secretary of the Cumilla North District Awami League.

    His dismissal follows allegations that he had ordered an attack on the car of the Cumilla District Awami League chief on Mar 7, the ruling party said in a notice on Wednesday.

    Azad has also been asked to explain why he shouldn't be expelled from the Awami League for breaching party discipline within 15 days.

    The lawmaker is accused of instigating an attack on Cumilla District Awami League President Md Ruhul Amin's vehicle following an event organised by the ruling party’s north district unit to commemorate Bangabandhu's historic March 7 speech.

    District Awami League Office Secretary Saiful Islam Rajib and several others were injured in the incident.

    Consequently, the Awami League top brass decided to remove Azad from his post in the Cumilla North unit, the party’s Office Secretary Biplab Barua said in the notice.

    "Azad was removed [from his position] and served a show cause notice on Wednesday," the party’s Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan said on Thursday.

    The lawmaker could not be reached for comment.

