Cumilla-4 MP Azad removed from position in district Awami League unit

Cumilla-4 (Debidwar) MP Abul Kalam Azad has been removed from his position as the organising secretary of the Cumilla North District Awami League.

His dismissal follows allegations that he had ordered an attack on the car of the Cumilla District Awami League chief on Mar 7, the ruling party said in a notice on Wednesday.

Azad has also been asked to explain why he shouldn't be expelled from the Awami League for breaching party discipline within 15 days.

The lawmaker is accused of instigating an attack on Cumilla District Awami League President Md Ruhul Amin's vehicle following an event organised by the ruling party’s north district unit to commemorate Bangabandhu's historic March 7 speech.