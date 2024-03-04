Finance minister urges DCs to combat anti-government propaganda

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali has called on deputy commissioners (DCs) to counter anti-government propaganda that seeks to discredit Bangladesh's socio-economic transformation on the Awami League's watch.

Ali made the call while addressing the conference for DCs in the capital's Osmani Smriti Auditorium on Monday.

Speaking to reporters later, the finance minister said, "I broadly had one message for them. As a country, we are at our zenith since achieving independence.