Finance minister urges DCs to combat anti-government propaganda

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali has called on deputy commissioners (DCs) to counter anti-government propaganda that seeks to discredit Bangladesh's socio-economic transformation on the Awami League's watch.
Ali made the call while addressing the conference for DCs in the capital's Osmani Smriti Auditorium on Monday.
Speaking to reporters later, the finance minister said, "I broadly had one message for them. As a country, we are at our zenith since achieving independence.
"Our development indicators are on the rise. There's no reason to be doubtful or negative -- it all stems from misleading propaganda."
He hit out at the BNP over the opposition group's constant attempts to downplay the progress during the Awami League's rule.
Highlighting the development milestones achieved by the Awami League government, including the self-financed Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Ali said, "[BNP chief] Khaleda Zia, was openly sceptical about the Padma Bridge's durability. She claimed that the Awami League had constructed a fragile bridge and urged people against using it, saying it would collapse."
DCs have a responsibility to call out the misinformation circulating around Bangladesh's development and present the real picture to the public, he added.
"Bangladesh's progress is palpable in the streets and on the metro rail, where even women standing by the handles feel a sense of satisfaction."
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, much of the discussion surrounding the economy has centred on rampant inflation.
Asked about the issue, he said, "Is inflation the sole concern? Aren't there any other issues? How did inflation become the main concern? Ten million people have received ration cards, allowing them to purchase essentials at reduced prices."