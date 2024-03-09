Mymensingh, Cumilla cities go to the polls to elect new mayors

Voting has begun for over 200 local government positions, including representatives for the cities of Mymensingh and Cumilla and six municipalities, two months after the general election.

Polling began at 8am on Saturday and will continue without any interruptions until 4pm.

The election marks the second for Mymensingh City Corporation while Cumilla city is holding a by-poll for the mayor's post.

Additionally, voting is taking place in Patuakhali Municipality in Patuakhali District, Bakshiganj Municipality in Jamalpur District, and Amtali Municipality in Barguna District.

By-elections for the mayor's position are also being held in Mymensingh's Trishal Municipality, Munshiganj Municipality, and Bogura's Shivganj Municipality.