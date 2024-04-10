Humayun Azad murder convict was in Saudi Arabia as labourer: police

Noor Mohammad aka Sabu, a Islamist militant leader who was sentenced to death for the murder of writer Humayun Azad, fled to Saudi Arabia immediately after the 2004 attack.

Additional Inspector General SM Ruhul Amin of police’s Anti-Terrorism Unit came up with the details about Sabu at a media briefing on Tuesday after the arrest of the leader of Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh or JMB at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

“Sabu directly took part in the attack on Azad. He left the country after the law-enforcing agencies strengthened the anti-militant operations after the attack. He worked as a labourer in Saudi Arabia for 20 years,” Ruhul said.

Azad was a prolific writer and professor of Bangla literature at Dhaka University well-known for his support of freethinking. He came under attack on the campus after leaving the Bangla Academy during the Amar Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 27, 2004.

In August of that year, he went to Germany for research following his treatment for months. He was found dead at his apartment in Munich on Aug 12.