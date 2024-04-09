Bangabandhu Bridge rakes in over Tk 30m in tolls in 24 hrs

Bangabandhu Bridge has raked in over Tk 30 million in the last 24 hours due to increased traffic ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
As many as 43,427 vehicles crossed the bridge in the past 24 hours from 6am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday after paying Tk 33,606,850 in tolls.
“Of them, 27,232 vehicles traversed the bridge from the eastern section, paying Tk 17,104,950 in tolls. Tk 13,261,900 was collected from the 16,195 vehicles that crossed the Bangabandhu Bridge from the western part,” said Ahsanul Kabir Pavel, the executive engineer of the Bangabandhu Bridge Site Office.
According to Pavel, nine toll booths have been installed on both ends of the bridge to ease the traffic congestion during Eid. Four additional booths were installed for motorcycles this year. A total of 18 booths are collecting tolls on the Bangabandhu Bridge ahead of Eid.
Meanwhile, a nearly 20 km-long tailback could be seen extending from the Gharinda Bypass in Tangail’s Sadar Upazila to the Bangabandhu Bridge toll plaza on Tuesday morning.
“The local buses are also stopping along the road, as they usually do, to pick up passengers. This blocks the vehicles behind them, slowing traffic even more,” said Mir Md Sajedur Rahman, chief of the Elenga Highway Police Station.