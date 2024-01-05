Four polling stations set ablaze in Rajshahi, two hand bombs recovered

Arsonists set fire to four polling stations across three upazilas in Rajshahi two days before the national election.
Two hand bombs were also recovered near one of the voting centres.
Police suspect the arsonists sparked the fires by dousing petrol or hurling crude bombs at the polling stations located in schools late on Thursday night.
School furniture, including books and papers, were damaged in the incidents, according to Rafiqul Islam, Rajshahi's additional superintendent of police.
The affected polling stations are Motihar High School in Mohanpur Upazila, Akkerpur High School in Bagmara Upazila, and Jheena Primary School and Jotanshi Primary School in Bagha Upazila.
The two hand bombs were found outside the Akkelpur High School in Bagmara. The area was later secured by the police, and the bomb disposal team was notified.
Arvind Sarkar, chief of Bagmara Police Station, said assailants threw petrol bombs through the window of the office room at Akkelpur High School, triggering a fire.
Upon hearing the commotion, locals rushed to the scene, prompting the arsonists to flee. As they left, they threw two grenade-like objects at the school gate.
Residents called the National Emergency Service number 999 to alert the police. A wallet left by one of the arsonists was recovered by the police, who then secured the two bombs.
Police are working to identify and apprehend those responsible for the incidents, said ASP Rafiqul.