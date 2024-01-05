    বাংলা

    Four polling stations set ablaze in Rajshahi, two hand bombs recovered

    The fires damaged books and papers at the schools doubling up as voting centres for the election

    Rajshahi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Jan 2024, 07:02 AM
    Updated : 5 Jan 2024, 07:02 AM

    Arsonists set fire to four polling stations across three upazilas in Rajshahi two days before the national election.

    Two hand bombs were also recovered near one of the voting centres.

    Police suspect the arsonists sparked the fires by dousing petrol or hurling crude bombs at the polling stations located in schools late on Thursday night.

    School furniture, including books and papers, were damaged in the incidents, according to Rafiqul Islam, Rajshahi's additional superintendent of police.

    The affected polling stations are Motihar High School in Mohanpur Upazila, Akkerpur High School in Bagmara Upazila, and Jheena Primary School and Jotanshi Primary School in Bagha Upazila.

    The two hand bombs were found outside the Akkelpur High School in Bagmara. The area was later secured by the police, and the bomb disposal team was notified.

    Arvind Sarkar, chief of Bagmara Police Station, said assailants threw petrol bombs through the window of the office room at Akkelpur High School, triggering a fire.

    Upon hearing the commotion, locals rushed to the scene, prompting the arsonists to flee. As they left, they threw two grenade-like objects at the school gate.

    Residents called the National Emergency Service number 999 to alert the police. A wallet left by one of the arsonists was recovered by the police, who then secured the two bombs.

    Police are working to identify and apprehend those responsible for the incidents, said ASP Rafiqul.

    RELATED STORIES
    Law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, US, January 4, 2024.
    Sixth-grade student killed in Iowa school shooting, suspect dead
    The suspect was identified as Dylan Butler, a student at Perry High School, and was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
    Gaibandha-5: HC orders removal of Saghata UNO, police station chief over 'bias'
    Gaibandha-5: HC orders removal of Saghata UNO, OC
    Independent candidate Farzana Bubli filed a writ petition alleging bias against the officials
    Crude bomb blast rattles court premises in Rajshahi; two injured in another explosion
    2 injured in Rajshahi crude bomb blasts
    The assailants target a police vehicle parked in front of Rajshahi Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court and an autorickshaw near the Railgate area
    Classroom set ablaze at government primary school in Gazipur
    Primary school classroom torched in Gazipur
    The headteacher said electric fans, electrical equipment, tables, chairs, the ceiling and a tin-shed roof were damaged in the fire

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India