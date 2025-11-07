Dreams before Aug 5 unfulfilled even after 15 months, says Gono Odhikar’s Nur

Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur has said the aspirations people held before Aug 5 last year have not been fulfilled even 15 months later.

Speaking at a youth rally against drugs, terrorism and extortion at the central Shaheed Minar in Narayanganj on Friday evening, he said change can only happen if citizens actively participate.

Television talk shows or political speeches alone cannot transform Bangladesh, he added.

Nur urged voters to treat the national election with “importance”, saying it will determine the direction and governance of Bangladesh in the coming years.

He said students and the public must decide whom to vote for, adding that electing honest candidates will benefit the country, while backing muscle power, black money mafias or criminal elements must end.

Nur said Gono Odhikar Parishad has not yet joined any electoral alliance but will consider cooperating with political parties depending on their approach to state reform and national change.

Encouraging youth to envision reform, he said Narayanganj has numerous courageous young people who have fought for change despite “facing violence and intimidation”, and with public support, they could become future representatives.

On extortion, Nur said: “Previously, leaders and activists of the Awami League and its allied organisations used to extort in the industrial sector. Even today, someone or the other continues to collect this money.

“Political commitment is required to build a city free from extortion and land grabbing. Yet some sponsors continue to support these criminals and extortionists to capture polling centres,” he added.