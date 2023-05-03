Hasina asks people to make sure ‘killers, war criminals and arsonists’ never return to power

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the people of Bangladesh to ensure that killers, war criminals, and arsonists do not return to power.

"Make sure that the killers, anti-liberation elements and war criminals never return to power again," she told a civic reception held for her by expatriate Bangladeshis at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Washington, DC on Tuesday local time.

The prime minister said the BNP-Jamaat alliance had burnt many people during their ‘so-called’ movement to dislodge the Awami League administration from 2013 to 2015, state-run news agency BSS reports.