Over 800 BNP leaders, activists sent to jail in Dhaka in two days

More than 800 BNP leaders and activists have been sent to jail in Dhaka in two days before their rally in the capital on Friday.

Some of them were arrested in old cases over violence while some others were detained for suspicious activities, court police said.

Md Iqbal Hossain, a BNP-backed lawyer and former president of the Dhaka Bar Association, said he represented 152 of the arrestees.

According to his estimation, around 1,000 accused have been sent to jail.