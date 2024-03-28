    বাংলা

    Former MP Mannan sent to jail in graft case

    He is accused of embezzling over Tk 202.2 million on the pretext of issuing loans while serving as the chief of a financial institution

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 March 2024, 11:04 AM
    Updated : 28 March 2024, 11:04 AM

    A Dhaka court has sent Abdul Mannan, a former MP serving as the general secretary of the Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh, to jail in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

    Manna, a retired army major, surrendered to the Dhaka Senior Special Judge's Court on Thursday and sought bail. But Judge As-shams Jaglul Hossain turned down his petition and sent him to jail.

    Lawyer Mosharraf Hossain Kajol represented the ACC in the court.

    ACC Deputy Director Md Abdul Majed filed the case on Apr 12, 2023.

    Mannan, the former chairman of the Bangladesh Industrial Finance Corporation Limited, and 14 others face charges of embezzling more than Tk 202.2 million.

    According to the case documents, Mannan and his company officials misappropriated the funds on the pretext of approving and disbursing loans without issuing any security bond or mortgage.

