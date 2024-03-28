Former MP Mannan sent to jail in graft case

A Dhaka court has sent Abdul Mannan, a former MP serving as the general secretary of the Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh, to jail in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Manna, a retired army major, surrendered to the Dhaka Senior Special Judge's Court on Thursday and sought bail. But Judge As-shams Jaglul Hossain turned down his petition and sent him to jail.

Lawyer Mosharraf Hossain Kajol represented the ACC in the court.