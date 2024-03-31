    বাংলা

    Two sons sent to jail for attempted murder of their mother over property

    The mother filed a case alleging that her sons were repeatedly torturing her to grab her property.

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 31 March 2024, 04:59 PM
    Updated : 31 March 2024, 04:59 PM

    A court in Chittagong has sent two men to jail in a case filed for attempting to murder their mother out of greed for property.

    The sons, 42-year-old Suman Barua and 40-year-old Anupam Barua, surrendered to the court on Sunday, after which District and Sessions Judge Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan issued the order.

    Although their home is in Raozan, they live in the Lalkhan Bazar area of the city.

    Chittagong's Public Prosecutor Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury told http://bdnews24.com, "Following the higher court's directive in the case filed by the mother, the two children surrendered and applied for bail, after which the judge ordered them to be sent to jail at the end of the hearing."

    The case dossier says that the three children beat their mother, Minu Rani Barua, at various times last year to seize the property.

    In December, when Minu went to a religious ceremony at her village home in Raozan, the sons also went there and tortured her, the case alleges.

    On Dec 19, Minu filed a case against her three sons and daughter-in-law at Chittagong's Chief Judicial Magistrates Court. The judge issued an arrest warrant against the accused.

    Lawyer Iftekhar Saimul said when the accused surrendered to the High Court on Feb 11, they were granted anticipatory bail on the condition that they surrender to the trial court.

    Accordingly, the two brothers came to the court in Chittagong on Sunday.

