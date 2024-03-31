Two sons sent to jail for attempted murder of their mother over property

A court in Chittagong has sent two men to jail in a case filed for attempting to murder their mother out of greed for property.

The sons, 42-year-old Suman Barua and 40-year-old Anupam Barua, surrendered to the court on Sunday, after which District and Sessions Judge Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan issued the order.

Although their home is in Raozan, they live in the Lalkhan Bazar area of the city.

Chittagong's Public Prosecutor Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury told http://bdnews24.com, "Following the higher court's directive in the case filed by the mother, the two children surrendered and applied for bail, after which the judge ordered them to be sent to jail at the end of the hearing."

The case dossier says that the three children beat their mother, Minu Rani Barua, at various times last year to seize the property.