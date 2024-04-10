52 Bawn men, women sent to jail over bank heists and arms looting

The 52 men and women arrested on charges of robbing banks, looting arms and assaulting officials in Bandarban’s Ruma and Thanchi Upazilas have been sent to jail pending trial.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Court’s Senior Judge Nazmul Hossain sent them behind bars on Tuesday, court police’s Inspector AK Fazlul Haque said.

“The court initially sent one of them to jai in the morning, then three others and 48 others finally. Earlier on Monday, two more people (Cheusis Bawm and driver Kafil Uddin) arrested over the incidents were also sent to jail after being produced in court,” he added.

Meanwhile, police released a six-month old pregnant woman who was arrested in Ruma on Monday, said court police’s General Registration Officer Biswajit Singha.