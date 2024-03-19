Hall-Mark loan scam: 9, including Tanvir and Jasmine, get life in prison

A Dhaka court has sentenced nine, including Hall-Mark Group Managing Director Tanvir Mahmud and his wife and company Chair Jasmine Islam, to life in prison for embezzling Tk 100 million in loans in the name of a non-existent company. The court also sentenced eight other suspects to different prison sentences in the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Judge Md Abul Kashem of the Dhaka First Special Judge’s Court delivered the verdict in the case on Tuesday.