    AL’s Mohiuddin Bachchu elected MP in Chattogram-10 bypoll amid low turnout

    Only 11.5 percent voters turn out to cast their ballots in the parliamentary by-election just five months before the next general election amid a boycott by the BNP

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 30 July 2023, 06:06 PM
    Updated : 30 July 2023, 06:06 PM

    Awami League candidate Md Mohiuddin Bachchu has won the parliamentary by-election to Chattogram-10 seat amid low turnout.

    Only 11.5 percent voters turned out to cast their ballots in the by-election on Sunday just five months before the next general election amid a boycott by the BNP, according to the Election Commission.

    The constituency with wards 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 24, 25 and 26 under Chattogram City Corporation has a total of 488,634 voters.

    As many as 156 poll centres with 1,251 booths were used in the by-election held exclusively with electronic voting machines.

    Bachchu, a former leader of the ruling party’s youth front Jubo League who got 52,923 votes, thanked the people who voted for him, but declined to comment on the low turnout.

    His nearest rival Md Shamsul Alam of the Jatiya Party bagged 1,572 votes, while Trinamool BNP’s Dipak Kumar Palit got 1,230. The three other candidates got less than 1,000 votes each.

    Regional Election Officer Md Hasanuzzaman said the EC will give formal reaction to the turnout on Monday.

