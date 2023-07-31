AL’s Mohiuddin Bachchu elected MP in Chattogram-10 bypoll amid low turnout

Awami League candidate Md Mohiuddin Bachchu has won the parliamentary by-election to Chattogram-10 seat amid low turnout.

Only 11.5 percent voters turned out to cast their ballots in the by-election on Sunday just five months before the next general election amid a boycott by the BNP, according to the Election Commission.

The constituency with wards 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 24, 25 and 26 under Chattogram City Corporation has a total of 488,634 voters.

As many as 156 poll centres with 1,251 booths were used in the by-election held exclusively with electronic voting machines.