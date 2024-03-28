Wives of BNP leaders ‘avoid’ Indian sarees, claims Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said that usually, the wives of the party’s leaders refrain from buying Indian sarees in response to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's challenge to show their commitment to boycotting Indian products by burning their wives' Indian sarees.

He made the statement during an event at the BNP Chairperson's office in Gulshan on Thursday.

Last week, Rizvi said: “India does not support the people of Bangladesh, but the Awami League. This is why people are venting their anger by boycotting Indian products. They enthusiastically protest through the ‘Bharat Hotao’ [India Out] campaign.”