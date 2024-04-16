BNP announces official boycott of Upazila polls

The BNP has decided to officially boycott the upcoming Upazila elections, saying that the government has failed to create a fair and peaceful voting environment.

The party had previously stated it would boycott the polls and so it is determined to stick to it, said BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at a press conference on Monday.

The National Standing Committee – the party’s top policymaking body – finalised the decision that night at a meeting led by Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

The decision was then communicated in a press release signed by Rizvi under the party’s masthead on Tuesday.

"The Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP has boycotted the National Assembly and local government elections held earlier under the government led by Sheikh Hasina and the Election Commission she arranged and because of the openly one-sided role of the administration and the police.