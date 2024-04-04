Relations with Bangladesh are ‘very strong and deep’, India says amid boycott campaign

India has issued a reminder of the robust and profound relations it enjoys with Bangladesh amid a ‘boycott India’ campaign by a section of Bangladeshis.

During a routine press briefing in New Delhi on Thursday, a journalist asked the Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal if the ‘India Out’ campaign would hurt exports to Bangladesh.

He responded by saying: “India and Bangladesh relations are very strong and deep".

"We have a very comprehensive partnership that spans across sectors from economy, to trade, to investment, development cooperation, connectivity, people-to-people contact."

“You name any human endeavour, it is part and parcel of India-Bangladesh relations. That is how vibrant this partnership is and it will continue to be so."