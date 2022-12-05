India PM Modi's home state Gujarat set to vote his party into power: exit polls

A projection by ABP-CVoter showed that the BJP would win 128 to 140 seats, which would give it a larger majority than in 2017, when it won 99 seats out of total 182.

The Congress is projected to win 31 to 43 seats, nearly half of the 77 seats it won in 2017, while the AAP is expected to gain three to 11 seats from zero, according to ABP-CVoter. Results are due on Thursday.

Broadcaster TV9 Gujarati's exit poll projected 125 to 130 seats for the BJP, 40 to 50 seats for the Congress, and three to five seats for the AAP.

A projection by broadcaster News X - Jan Ki Baat showed 117 to 140 seats for BJP, 34 to 51 for the Congress and six to 13 for the AAP.