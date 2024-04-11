India election: Congress's Gandhis, trailing Modi, battle for political survival

RISE OF REGIONAL PARTIES

Jawaharlal Nehru - Rahul's great-grandfather - was India's first prime minister and his Congress party ruled India for 54 of the 76 years since independence. Rahul's grandfather, born Feroze Gandhy, changed his last name after being inspired by Mahatma Gandhi.

Many Indians had an emotional connection with the Gandhi family, said political analyst Rasheed Kidwai, the author of three books about Congress and the clan.

Such was their influence that for decades, "there were no factional leaders within the Congress," he said, adding that a longstanding combination of fear and respect for the family had recently dwindled.

Rahul continues to lead public rallies and his 52-year-old sister, Priyanka, is a top party strategist. But the family looks set to preside over a third straight loss in national elections and Priyanka most recently led Congress to a crushing defeat in Uttar Pradesh's 2022 state polls, harming the prestige of the Gandhi name, according to political analysts.

Congress has fallen behind BJP in the fundraising stakes - and lost access to some finances as a result of tax probes. Meanwhile, influential regional parties have raised billions of rupees in funds through opaque campaign finance mechanisms such as electoral trusts and bonds, according to a Reuters review of public records.

Dinesh Singh, a minister in the BJP-run Uttar Pradesh state government, told Reuters that his party's main challengers in the state - which many experts see as a bellwether for public opinion due to its size - were two regional parties, including BSP, who are contesting more than 40 seats.

The Gandhis "will be phased out completely," he predicted of the upcoming election.

Pankaj Tiwari, a senior Congress leader in Raebareli, said that Priyanka - who has never held elected office - would likely contest the Uttar Pradesh district and "will win with a record high margin."

Congress president Kharge said it would be a mistake to assume his party does not pose a challenge to BJP nationally. Congress is running on a platform that includes expanding affirmative action programs for marginalised castes and guaranteed jobs for young Indians.

There have also been nascent signs of unity among the opposition after the recent arrest of Delhi's chief minister, a top Modi critic.

DEFECTIONS FROM LOYALISTS

More than 8,000 politicians from Congress and other parties, including key youth leaders and prominent state leaders, have defected to BJP since Modi took power in 2014, according to data from the ruling party.

Reuters was unable to verify the figures independently, but three Congress leaders said BJP's numbers appeared to be generally accurate.

Some opposition leaders who were the subject of investigations by law enforcement agencies such as the powerful Enforcement Directorate - which has probed more than 100 opposition politicians since 2014 - have defected. Many of the inquiries were subsequently dropped or put on hold.

But six former Congress leaders who switched allegiances - none of whom have been accused of wrongdoing - told Reuters that they left the party because of mismanagement.

Chunnilal Sahu, a lawmaker from the mineral-rich Chhattisgarh state who defected to BJP in 2023, accused his former party's leaders of failing to take accountability for past electoral defeats at local level.