India's Congress pledges to step up affirmative action if voted back to power

"Congress has been the most vocal and active champion of the progress of the backward and oppressed classes and castes over the last seven decades," said the manifesto released by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who himself is from one of India's most backward castes.

"However, caste discrimination is still a reality."

Kharge listed some of the key pledges with only a feeble response from party workers at a press conference, leading him to comment: "No claps, nothing!"

Many analysts say morale is low in Congress because of the BJP's dominance of the country's politics. An opinion poll released on Wednesday predicted Modi's National Democratic Alliance coalition could win 399 of the 543 seats in the lower house of parliament while the BJP alone is projected to win 342.

Congress could fall to 38 seats, a record low, it said.

Addressing a rally, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda accused Congress of trying to divide communities in the name of caste and religion, adding that Modi instead worked on taking everyone along for the development of all.

"CLOSE ELECTION"

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the election is "much closer than being propagated".

"It's a close election and we are going to fight an excellent election and we are going to win the election," he said at the event.

Should it be voted back to power, Congress said it would conduct a socio-economic and caste census to "strengthen the agenda for affirmative action", guaranteeing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50% cap on reservations for backward castes in government jobs and education.

The party said such groups make up nearly 70% of India’s 1.42 billion people but "their representation in high-ranking professions, services and businesses is disproportionately low".

The caste system has set out hierarchies in the Hindu religion for thousands of years, but it has been countered by affirmative action policies in recent decades albeit with uneven effect.

Average monthly spending by marginalised castes from so-called scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and other backward classes lagged privileged castes by 27% in rural and 30% in urban India in 2022/23, according to a government survey released last month.

That spending gap has narrowed over the last decade but much more slowly in India's distressed countryside where a majority of the population lives, according to a comparison with data from a similar 2011/12 survey.

A caste-based census last year by India's poorest and populous state, Bihar, underlined the skewed representation of marginalised castes in government jobs.